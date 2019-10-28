Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,052,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,818,000 after acquiring an additional 654,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,423,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,481,000 after acquiring an additional 832,897 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,655,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,298,000 after acquiring an additional 524,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,491,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,379 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21,301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,318,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,274,000 after buying an additional 6,288,518 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura set a $29.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 499,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,194. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

