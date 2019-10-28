Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.41.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 325,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,194. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh bought 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 17,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,248,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,092.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $16,751,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.