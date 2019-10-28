FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lessened by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in FedEx by 2,614.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 3,370,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 11,911.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,177 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $84,956,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd lifted its stake in FedEx by 269.9% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 659,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 481,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.90. The company had a trading volume of 94,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.75. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $234.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.64.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.