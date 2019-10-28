Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Federated Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.57.

NYSE:FII traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.57. 13,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,218. Federated Investors has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Investors will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

In other Federated Investors news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 195,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,044.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FII. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

