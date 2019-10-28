Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. 1,090,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,509. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

