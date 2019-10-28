Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. 1,090,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,509. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.04.
About Federal Home Loan Mortgage
Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.
