FBN Securities Analysts Give Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) a $140.00 Price Target

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) has been given a $140.00 target price by equities research analysts at FBN Securities in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. FBN Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s previous close.

PFPT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price target on Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Proofpoint from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.04.

Shares of PFPT stock traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $116.40. 75,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -101.51 and a beta of 1.66. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day moving average is $120.69.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $115,508.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,717.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $2,334,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at $11,107,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,544 shares of company stock worth $8,861,107 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 90.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 539,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,737 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Proofpoint during the second quarter valued at about $4,051,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 74.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Proofpoint during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

