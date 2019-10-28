FARO Technologies (FARO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FARO opened at $45.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $816.67 million, a P/E ratio of 99.61 and a beta of 1.73. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21.

FARO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.95.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

