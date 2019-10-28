Fantasy Sports (DFS) One Day Volume Tops $2.00

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 47.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $59,179.00 and $2.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00040388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $517.29 or 0.05492064 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000226 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00042853 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00032799 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

