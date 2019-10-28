Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $342.57 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,464,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 252,200 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.3% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $342,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 274.5% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $1,220,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at $16,212,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,757 shares of company stock worth $43,171,718. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $140.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1,067.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

