Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total transaction of $2,258,600.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,816.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,287,038 shares of company stock valued at $789,982,943. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.82.

FB stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.75. 852,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,478,438. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.36.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.