Exeter Financial LLC Sells 89 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,784 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 757.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,094 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,352,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,619,000 after acquiring an additional 822,400 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16,739.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 424,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after acquiring an additional 421,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,054,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,231,000 after acquiring an additional 364,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Diane D. Bengston sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,017,809.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,887.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,066 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,056. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $130.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.15. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $111.08 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

