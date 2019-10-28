Exeter Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Exeter Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,527,217,000 after buying an additional 4,562,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,708,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,068,366,000 after buying an additional 785,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,942,547,000 after buying an additional 1,627,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.12.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $60.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $250.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

