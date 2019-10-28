Exeter Financial LLC Has $747,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH opened at $50.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.