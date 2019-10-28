Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 2,224.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Evolus were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Evolus from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price target on Evolus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $16.69 on Monday. Evolus Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $455.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolus Inc will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

