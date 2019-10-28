Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 435,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 121.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $7.26 on Monday. Evelo Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $227.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.17.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences Inc will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

EVLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.