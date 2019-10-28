Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) – Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Euronet Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.22.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $141.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $91.78 and a 12 month high of $171.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $3,201,794.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 86.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

