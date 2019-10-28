Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the September 15th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Euro Tech worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

CLWT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 51,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,713. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Euro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.