E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the September 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $230,824.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,728.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,420,925.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 393.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,037,000 after buying an additional 3,397,462 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,752,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,581,000 after buying an additional 957,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after buying an additional 469,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,276,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,731,000 after buying an additional 389,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2,066.6% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 398,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,791,000 after buying an additional 380,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point set a $52.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.65.

ETFC stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. E*TRADE Financial has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.83 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

