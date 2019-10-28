Estate Counselors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 2.74% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000.

NYSEARCA QLTA traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 714,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,044. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55.

