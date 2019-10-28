Estate Counselors LLC Has $790,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 82.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 150.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 232.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.49. 1,720,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,814. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $45.59 and a one year high of $53.73.

