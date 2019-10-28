Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given a $355.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) has been assigned a $355.00 target price by Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESS. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $350.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.40.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $323.39. The stock had a trading volume of 235,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,435. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $235.51 and a 1 year high of $334.17. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.87.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total transaction of $4,316,344.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,541,502.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 12,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.00, for a total transaction of $3,919,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,551 shares of company stock worth $25,904,657 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,673,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,115,957,000 after acquiring an additional 52,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,488,000 after acquiring an additional 85,299 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 240.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,964,000 after acquiring an additional 698,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,381,000 after acquiring an additional 86,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.