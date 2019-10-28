ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ESSA Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,447. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

