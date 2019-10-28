Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $24.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $26.38.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Robert Mitzman bought 4,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $104,279.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Waterhouse bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $38,115.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,998 shares of company stock valued at $308,584. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESQ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.