Espers Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Espers coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Espers has a market cap of $331,470.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Espers has traded up 65.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00779841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033451 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00163652 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005501 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00072089 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003477 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Espers is espers.io . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

