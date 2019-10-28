Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.00

Escape Hunt PLC (LON:ESC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 10750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.41).

Several research firms recently commented on ESC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Escape Hunt in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Escape Hunt in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Escape Hunt alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63.

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Escape Hunt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escape Hunt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.