Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Shares Up 12.2%

Shares of Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.12, 4,225,519 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 2,309,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Eros International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of -0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EROS. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in Eros International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eros International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Eros International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eros International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Eros International by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

Eros International Company Profile (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eros International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.