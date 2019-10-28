Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BMRN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

BMRN stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -215.73 and a beta of 1.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $101.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $279,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

