Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.96

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$116.96 and last traded at C$116.16, with a volume of 3733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$115.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Equitable Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$98.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 10.78.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$121.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Group Inc. will post 13.2899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.83%.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy James Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.00, for a total value of C$252,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,540. Also, Director Timothy Paul Charron sold 250 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.04, for a total transaction of C$26,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,881.64. Insiders sold 22,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,745 over the last three months.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

