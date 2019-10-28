eosDAC (EOSDAC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.26 Million

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io and DragonEX. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $118,015.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eosDAC Token Profile

EOSDAC is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, DragonEX, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Bitbns and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

