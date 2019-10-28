Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.82 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 575.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $277,724.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,801 shares of company stock worth $1,243,499 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $219.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.49. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $167.01 and a one year high of $222.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.62.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $577.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 41.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.21.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.