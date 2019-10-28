Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOKF opened at $77.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $465.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $686,497.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,384,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

