Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,352 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hill-Rom worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $695,650,000 after buying an additional 307,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,322,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,458,000 after buying an additional 163,177 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,120,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 18.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $95,340,000 after purchasing an additional 141,657 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

HRC opened at $100.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.16 and its 200 day moving average is $102.98. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $674,562.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,495.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

