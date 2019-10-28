Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 38,923 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 38,923 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after buying an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of State Street by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,143,565,000 after buying an additional 5,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of State Street by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,607,000 after buying an additional 2,323,171 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,636,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,777,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of State Street by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,149,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,482,000 after buying an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

In related news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $353,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,461.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,963.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $547,950. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT opened at $65.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

