Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,391 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Primerica worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,201,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,926,000 after acquiring an additional 249,566 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 787,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,430,000 after acquiring an additional 29,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 410.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,692,000 after acquiring an additional 393,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 16.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,426,000 after acquiring an additional 39,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.7% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 245,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $332,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $239,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,198.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $929,550. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRI opened at $125.76 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $132.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day moving average of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.07. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $504.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.