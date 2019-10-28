Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Entergy were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Entergy by 151.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 957.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,469.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy stock opened at $120.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Entergy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,358,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,663,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,156 shares of company stock worth $6,188,830. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

