Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Set at $50.00 by Citigroup

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) received a $50.00 price objective from investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Entegris to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,058. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02. Entegris has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.09 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $996,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,984.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at $116,933,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 17.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,388,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,166 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at $37,003,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 51.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,467,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,098,000 after purchasing an additional 833,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at $20,036,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

