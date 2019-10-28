Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTG. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Entegris to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on shares of Entegris and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

ENTG stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.26. 38,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,555. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.09 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $996,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,984.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,924,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,071 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

