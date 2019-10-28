Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $56.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Entegris traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 49589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.98.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENTG. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Entegris to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on shares of Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 24,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,076,953.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.09 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

About Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

