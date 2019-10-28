Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) received a $30.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENPH. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum set a $31.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.59.

ENPH traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 376,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $35.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.36 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,861,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 767,297 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,437.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,592,325 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

