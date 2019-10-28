Energi Price Tops $2.38 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. Energi has a market cap of $52.43 million and approximately $450,684.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00025706 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00215450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.22 or 0.01494821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00029012 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00117639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 22,057,689 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.