Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.55. Enel Chile has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $5.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENIC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 23.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the second quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 9.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 303,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the second quarter worth $68,000. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

