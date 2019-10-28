Emercoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,412.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $13,412.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0902 or 0.00000971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, xBTCe and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,628,744 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: xBTCe, HitBTC, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

