Emera Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EMA)

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Emera from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Emera from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.50.

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$54.54 on Monday. Emera has a 12-month low of C$39.45 and a 12-month high of C$58.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.23.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

