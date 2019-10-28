Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of EFC opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 43.66, a current ratio of 43.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $621.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.39. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

