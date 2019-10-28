Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.97 and last traded at $96.29, approximately 1,980,816 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,758,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.71.

Several analysts recently commented on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $73,201.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,430.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $302,400.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $27,304.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,774 shares of company stock worth $5,609,608. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after purchasing an additional 69,257 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 99.2% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 67,982 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 33,860 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $598,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,430 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 317,563 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

