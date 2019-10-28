Elaine Castellanos Sells 2,000 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elaine Castellanos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $340,000.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Elaine Castellanos sold 3,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00.

Shares of RETA stock traded up $7.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.60. The stock had a trading volume of 566,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average is $90.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.94 and a beta of 2.40. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $204.15.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 410.38% and a negative return on equity of 3,282.73%. Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

RETA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Swann set a $230.00 price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $239.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

