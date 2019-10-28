Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $262.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $159.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.89.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW opened at $228.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.93. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $567,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.74, for a total transaction of $1,693,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,987.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,753 shares of company stock valued at $25,853,686. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.