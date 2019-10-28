Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given a $83.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has been given a $83.00 price objective by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edison International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Edison International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. 4,542,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,242. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.10. Edison International has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

