Ecolab (ECL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Ecolab to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Ecolab has set its Q3 guidance at $1.65-1.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $5.80-6.00 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ecolab to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL opened at $191.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catelan Leanne bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura increased their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $202.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.31.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.