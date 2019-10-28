ECC (ECC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.73 Million

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 105.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. ECC has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $12.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECC coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex. Over the last week, ECC has traded 129.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00033721 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00072481 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001581 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00095335 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,493.58 or 1.00220177 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002237 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About ECC

ECC (CRYPTO:ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ECC is ecc.network . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

